The Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) will conduct a community meeeting on Zoom at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 to discuss the cleanup of Aerojet Ordnance Co.
The plant manufactured and tested explosives and chemical warfare agents from 1954 to 1995 at the end of Woodview Road, south of Peyton Drive, under government contracts.
Residents should register in advance of the webinar by visiting bit.ly/aerojet publicmeeting. The DTSC has been overseeing the cleanup since 1997.
