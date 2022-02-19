Ms. Moe
Inspiring the next generation of STEM innovators, Lisa Moe, a fourth grade teacher at Butterfield Elementary School in Chino Hills, will be featured in the CBS series Mission Unstoppable at 9 a.m. today (Feb. 19). Ms. Moe, who lives in Corona, believes all her students can embrace and excel in STEM if they have a safe space and fertile environment to unlock their ideas and imagination. The results have generated everything from a homemade Roomba-type vacuum cleaner for the classroom to pick up pencil shavings to a plush dog robot that helps kids get to sleep.  

