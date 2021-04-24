Coffee with a Cop
Chino Police photo

Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons stops to chat with (from left) Starbucks store manager Marylou Abcede, shift supervisor BreAnna Dellamama, barista Wendy Okazaki and shift supervisor Robbie Morales during an April 14 ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event at 4013 Grand Ave., at Pipeline Avenue, in Chino. Chino police officers and dispatchers met with members of the public. Chino Police hosts several Coffee with a Cop events throughout the year at different locations in the city. 

