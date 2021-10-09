Although students are generally expected to attend school in their zoned attendance area, the California Education Code and the policies of the Chino Valley Unified School District allow various options for students wanting to attend another school within the district.
One of those options is the intradistrict open enrollment transfer process.
The enrollment period for transfer applications for grades TK to 12th for the 2022-23 school year will begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 and end at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
Visit chino.k12.ca.us/page/20070 to apply.
Applications are not approved on a first-come, first-served basis but are included in a random, unbiased lottery which establishes the rank order in which applications may be approved, according to district spokesperson Andi Johnston.
The lottery will be held on Jan. 10, 2022.
For more information on the intradistrict open enrollment transfer process, visit chino.k12.ca.us/page/20070 or contact Student Support Services at (909) 628-1201, ext. 6745.
Student Support Services has moved to 2730 South Bon View Avenue in Ontario, between Liberty Elementary and Woodcrest Junior High.
Office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including Monday through Wednesday of Thanksgiving break.
