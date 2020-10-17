Night dining
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

A couple dines at a sushi restaurant in Chino Hills at Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway while night weather is still comfortable. Restaurants may not operate indoors as long as San Bernardino County remains in the purple (widespread) tier. Once the county enters the red (substantial) tier for two weeks, restaurants will be able to open indoors with capacity limited to 25 percent or 100 people, whichever is less, but bars and breweries won’t be allowed to open indoors until the orange (moderate) tier.

