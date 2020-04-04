When Kenny Cantiller of Chino Hills began his career as a nurse 28 years ago, he viewed it as a vocation, but when he began caring for critically ill patients, he began to see it as a calling.
Mr. Cantiller is one of many medical professionals in the Chino Valley who are reporting to work every day in hospital settings during the coronavirus pandemic.
As a nurse manager at the neurology intensive care unit at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in Pomona, Mr. Cantiller cares for patients who suffer from brain injuries, strokes and neurological diseases.
He manages 48 associates and starts his day by getting the latest information on his unit and making the rounds to check on his patients.
He remains in constant communication with his staff and other associates throughout the day.
At the end of his day, he expresses his appreciation to them for their hard work.
Job adjustments
Mr. Cantiller, who has worked for the hospital for 13 years, said the pandemic brought abrupt changes to his professional and personal life, just like everyone else.
“I always keep in mind the importance of staying physically and mentally safe and healthy,” Mr. Cantiller said. “At work, we follow the guidelines.”
Hospital workers practice social distancing and wear personal protective equipment, he said.
Currently, there are six positive coronavirus cases at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, said spokesperson Amber Brenneisen.
Three medical staff were quarantined March 9 after a 60-year-old woman tested positive for the coronavirus after her death, but all three employees have returned to work after testing negative, she said.
“I’m thankful to all the nurses for their hard work and dedication in this difficult time,” Mr. Cantiller said. His wife is also a nurse, so they are mutually aware of the risks the other takes when heading out to work. They have two children: ages 15 and 7.
“The children are concerned about us but are well-informed about the pandemic,” he said. “As a family, we follow the recommendations from the government like social distancing, strict hand washing, and staying home.”
Despite the school closures, the children find time to amuse themselves by walking, playing in the yard, reading, and keeping in touch with their classmates.
Mr. Cantiller has a master of science in nursing and is a board-certified critical care registered nurse.
