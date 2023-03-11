Children will be “launched into space” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Chino Hills Branch Library when the grand re-opening of the children’s section is celebrated.

Retired NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez, whose engineering firm was retained by the San Bernardino County Library for the $200,000 project, will be on-hand to inspire the audience with stories about helping his family in migrant work in Chino when he was a little boy.

