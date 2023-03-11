Children will be “launched into space” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Chino Hills Branch Library when the grand re-opening of the children’s section is celebrated.
Retired NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez, whose engineering firm was retained by the San Bernardino County Library for the $200,000 project, will be on-hand to inspire the audience with stories about helping his family in migrant work in Chino when he was a little boy.
His love of reading library books on space led him to achieve his desire to become an astronaut.
Attendees will see a life-sized space capsule with seating inside where videos of space launches projected upwards into the dome can be viewed.
An interactive space station will allow children to manipulate objects as astronauts do in space. The back wall will contain computers where children will sit in special stations resembling mission control.
The library is at 14020 City Center Drive.
