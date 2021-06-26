The City of Chino Hills will host free vaccination events in partnership with San Bernardino County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, June 29, July 6, July 13, and July 20 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Appointments are not required but can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com/vac cine or myturn.ca.gov or by calling (909) 387-3911.
Individuals 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.
