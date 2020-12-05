The Rotary Club of Greater Chino Hills presented a donation Nov. 18 to the Wickman Elementary School’s English Language Learner (ELL) Program. Shown (from left) are Rotarians Shane Jarabelo and Tony Raphael, Wickman assistant principal Trevor Carenzo, principal Tom Rummell, and Rotarians Tita de Guzman and Dolly Dalusong. The Rotary has partnered with the school to support the ELL program. The club’s other project is roadside cleanup on a one-mile stretch of Grand Avenue between Founders and Monteverde drives. The Rotary meets via Zoom the first and third Tuesdays from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. To join the club or learn more about Rotary, email rotary.chinohills@gmail.com.
