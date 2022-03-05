Four non-profit groups, the City of Chino’s human services family counseling program and its public works department have been recommended for $89,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding by a unanimous vote of the Chino Community Services Commission on Monday night.
Of the $580,000 available in funding this year, public service programs are limited to 15 percent of the total allocation, for a total of $89,000.
The Chino Neighborhood House, a non-profit organization located at 13130 Sixth St., provides emergency food and hygiene products to families in need within the Chino Valley Unified School District boundaries, was recommended to receive $10,000. The organization requested $27,900.
Family Service Association, which provides a senior nutrition program at the Chino Senior Center and delivers meals to homebound seniors, was recommended to receive $15,000, the same amount it requested.
House of Ruth, which provides services for battered women and their children, was recommended for $15,000, the same amount it requested.
Inland Valley Hope Partners, which has locations in Chino, Ontario, Pomona, Claremont, and Upland, and provides emergency food and shelter to families in need, was recommended for $10,000, the amount it requested.
Chino’s Public Works Department was recommended to receive $10,691 for graffiti removal, the same amount it requested.
Chino’s Human Services Department was recommended to receive $28,309 for its family counseling program after requesting $102,917.
Senior Management Analyst Traci Rossetti-Smith said the family counseling program will receive more money if additional funding is received and less if funding is reduced.
The City Council will make the final decision in May.
