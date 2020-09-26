Chino Hills residents will have an opportunity to vote on Measure M on Nov. 3, a 12 percent tax on hotel visitors in Chino Hills. The current rate is 10 percent.
The "transient occupancy tax" is collected from each guest with the room payment, then transmitted to the City of Chino Hills.
Due to the coronavirus, the city anticipates a shortfall of $300,000 in hotel tax revenues in the fiscal year 2019-20 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.