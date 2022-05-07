Learn about the summer recreation programs in Chino Hills today (May 7) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The open house, hosted by the Community Services Department, will include class demonstrations, crafts and activities, and the mobile recreation van for children.
Residents can meet the staff, summer instructors, and ask questions.
Registration for summer classes begins Tuesday, May 10.
Information: (909) 364-2710 or visit chinohills.org/events.
