Dumping out standing water and using a good repellent may prevent you from getting infected with the West Nile Virus which has been on the rise since late June.
California as a whole has seen increases in West Nile Virus and Chino Valley is no exception.
There have been 34 mosquitoes found with the virus in Chino, and one in Chino Hills for a total of 73 samples throughout the District as of Sept. 16, according to Brian Reisinger with the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.
The District includes Chino, Chino Hills, Montclair, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland.
There have been no human cases in San Bernardino County but there have been a total of 54 human cases in 15 counties across the state, Mr. Reisinger said.
People over 60 are at greatest risk of getting sick from the virus and are more likely to develop serious symptoms, according to the California West Nile Virus website.
Mosquitoes get the virus by feeding on the blood of a bird that is infected.
Mosquitoes can then spread the virus to humans the next time they bite.
In Chino Hills, the virus was detected in a mosquito sample in the area of Rolling Ridge and Glen Ridge drives in early September.
In Chino, the virus has been detected at Euclid and Pine avenues, Mountain Avenue/Riverside Drive, Benson and Schaefer avenues, San Antonio and Walnut avenues, San Antonio/Riverside, Cypress and Chino avenues, Ramona Avenue/Riverside Drive, Fern and Edison avenues, and Cypress Avenue/Elena Street.
To schedule an inspection on your property, call (909) 635-0307 or visit wvmvcd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.