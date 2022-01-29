The City of Chino will host the 21st annual Run for Russ 5K run on Saturday, Feb. 5 and its 12th annual DairyAire 5K on Saturday, March 5.
The ev-ents are the second and third legs of Chino’s Triple Crown of 5K events, following the Reindeer Romp 5K in December.
The Run for Russ 5K event, honoring slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller, will be begin at 8 a.m. at Central and Chino avenues.
A pancake breakfast will begin at 8:15 a.m., followed by an awards ceremony at 9:15 a.m.
Participants can also take part virtually.
Cost is $30 if registered by Friday, Feb. 4.
Pre-registered participants can pick up their race packets at the Chino Police Department, 5451 Guardian Way, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
On race day, cost rises to $35.
Race-day registrants can pick up their packets from 7 to 8 a.m. at the registration table near Central and Chino avenues.
Registrants will receive a Russ Miller Memorial T-shirt.
Runners will start at the Chino Civic Center at Central and Chino, head south on Central, east on Schaefer Avenue, north on Magnolia Avenue and west on Chino Avenue to the finish line.
While on Schaefer, runners pass the Officer Russ Miller memorial at 12th Street, the spot where the veteran officer was struck and killed by a drunk driver while on a routine traffic stop on Feb. 1, 2000.
The 5K run began the following year.
Annually, the race draws between 700 and 1,100 participants.
Final race results will be posted runforruss.com. Information: runforruss.com.
Runners can start this year’s DairyAire 5K between 8:15 and 8:25 a.m. Saturday, March 5 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
An awards ceremony will not take place this year, but all participants will receive a T-shirt and a finisher medal.
Cost is $40 if registered before Sunday, Feb. 27 and $45 if registered between Monday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 5.
Groups of five runners or more will receive a $5 discount per person. Runners can choose to participate virtually between March 1 and 6. The Kids Fun Run cost $25. Cost to participate virtually is $40.
Participants can pick up their race packets from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 4 or at 7 a.m. on race day at the Ayala Park Operations Center, 5575 Edison Ave.
Proceeds from the DairyAire will benefit Chino Youth Museum. Information: runsignup.com/Race/CA/Chino/DairyAire5K, email cym@cityofchino.org or call the Carolyn Owens Community Center at (909) 334-3258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.