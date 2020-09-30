Police in Long Beach continue to investigate the death of a 24-year-old pedestrian last Saturday night after he was struck by vehicles driven by a 19-year-old Chino Hills resident and a 54-year-old resident of Long Beach.
The pedestrian, a resident of Long Beach, died at a hospital after the 7:15 p.m. incident at South Street and Cerritos Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
The pedestrian and the drivers involved have not been identified.
Investigators said the pedestrian was crossing diagonally in the intersection of South Street and Cerritos Avenue and stopped in the middle of the westbound South Street lanes to allow eastbound traffic to clear.
“While standing in the road, a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by a Chino Hills resident was unable to see the pedestrian, striking him,” according to a Long Beach Police Department news release. “An additional vehicle, a 2005 Nissan Quest, was traveling westbound on South Street when he did not see the pedestrian, also striking him.”
The drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Distracted or impaired driving were not factors in the crash, police added.
Anyone with information can call the Long Beach Police Department at (562) 570-5520.
