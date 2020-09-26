Due to the continuing pandemic, the City of Chino Hills has extended closures of facilities and some park amenities through Sunday, Nov. 1.
The date was extended from Oct. 4.
City manager Benjamin Montgomery made the announcement during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The city is actively monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic working closely with the San Bernardino County Department of Health and other agencies and could open amenities sooner if the guidelines change, he said.
The county is currently in the purple tier but could soon go into the red tier that would allow more activity, Mr. Montgomery said.
The city opened Chino Hills Community Park for authorized sports leagues on Sept. 8. Grand Avenue Park has been operating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to accommodate lighted tennis court play.
Facilities that remain closed include Chino Hills Community Center, McCoy Equestrian Center, Sleepy Hollow Community Center, Mystic Canyon Building, Grand Avenue Park Community Building and staff offices, and the parking lot for Big League Dreams and Fairfield Ranch Park.
Also extended through Nov. 1 are the closures of playgrounds, exercise equipment, basketball and volleyball courts, hockey rinks, and gazebos.
Information: chinohills.org/coronavirus.
