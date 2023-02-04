A bill that would allow the state to relinquish a portion of Euclid Avenue to the City of Chino to make it easier to proceed with major improvements has been introduced by Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez.

Euclid Avenue, known as State Route 83 and owned by Caltrans, has been slated by the City of Chino for major improvements, especially south of Pine Avenue, where there is frequent flooding and closures, city spokesperson Vivian Castro said.

