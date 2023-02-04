A bill that would allow the state to relinquish a portion of Euclid Avenue to the City of Chino to make it easier to proceed with major improvements has been introduced by Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez.
Euclid Avenue, known as State Route 83 and owned by Caltrans, has been slated by the City of Chino for major improvements, especially south of Pine Avenue, where there is frequent flooding and closures, city spokesperson Vivian Castro said.
The city also plans to raise Euclid Avenue by 12 feet where it crosses Chino Creek. Taking possession of State Route 83 will allow the city to expedite important projects, Ms. Castro said. Caltrans’ possession of the state route adds complexities, increased costs, and delayed schedules to proposed projects, she said.
The city asked for the assemblyman’s assistance in October 2022 to eliminate obstacles for improvement plans.
Mr. Rodriguez, who represents Chino in District 53, had success with AB 744, a bill he proposed in 2021 that granted a portion of Euclid to the City of Ontario.
The Chino City Council voted Jan. 17 to support the legislation.
