The City of Chino is looking to transform the 14 acres of land of the former driving range at Ayala Park.
The Chino Community Services Commission held a discussion Monday to receive public input on how the land could be transformed to best serve residents.
Chino Community Services Manager Ted Bistarkey said the city received over 700 responses through its social media survey, but he said this is just the beginning for public input.
Mr. Bistarkey said the Community Services Department is working to complete the Parks and Facilities Master Plan, which involves looking at various capital improvement projects.
“This is something that will likely be on the list. We look at opportunities and funding to see which projects can be done next,” Mr. Bistarkey said. “Once the master plan is completed, that will be our guide to the near future of how we’ll move forward.”
According to the online survey results, a water park, driving range, and dog park were the most favored options for the use of the land.
Darian Venerable, who is a pastor at Upward Call Church in Chino, attended the meeting to share his input on how the land should be used.
Mr. Venerable said his vision for the land entails a community center to unify Chino.
“The former driving range should become a place for community where people can come to enjoy the park beyond its sport fields. It should become a public space with offices, classrooms, a state-of-the-art auditorium, and retail stores and eateries,” Mr. Venerable said.
Mr. Venerable said he has received support on his idea from residents who attend his church. He said he also received positive feedback from Mayor Ulloa.
Brandon Ripley of Western Whitewater Works, a company specializing in whitewater venues, said the space at Ayala Park should be used for whitewater activities to help get residents of all ages outdoors.
“It’s everything from biking, ziplining, rock-climbing, rafting, kayaking, and even surfing,”
“We’re in Southern California. It gets really hot in the summertime, so water sounds nice,” Commissioner Linda Takeuchi said. “It’s getting hotter, so we do have to think about the kinds of outdoor activities that people can still participate in, even though its hot.”
Commissioner Jamie Harwood said she would like to consider a motor cross track or velodrome for the driving range.
Commissioner Greg Marquez said he would like the city of consider a local space that could be rented for creative projects.
“I feel like with a water park or go-kart course or something like that the companies eventually might not be interested if they’re not making enough money and we’ll just end up with an empty lot again,” Mr. Marquez said.
