Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Possession of drug materials, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 2:11 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4600 block of Schaefer Avenue, 6 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Carissa Avenue, 8:31 a.m.
Mail theft, 6800 block of Finch Court, 12:56 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 1:42 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13700 block of Benson Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14200 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Gird Street and Fern Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Third Street, 6:40 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12500 block of 17th Street, 8:15 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 9 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 9:18 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Vandalism, 15800 block of Cortland Avenue, midnight.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 1:06 a.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 6:04 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:12 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 13100 block of 13th Street, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:06 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Theft from a motor vehicle, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, midnight.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16400 block of Discovery Park Avenue, 2:41 a.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 4:21 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Schaefer Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 4800 block of Schaefer Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Chapman Street, 3 p.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Third Street, 6:22 p.m.
Possession of marijuana for sale, 16200 block of Tradewinds Place, 7:35 p.m.
Robbery, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:12 p.m.
Defrauding an innkeeper, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
Robbery, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:05 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:18 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Mail theft, 6200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 5400 block of Daniels Street, 12:18 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Mulberry Avenue, 1:35 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Fourth Street, 2:29 a.m.
Vandalism, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:02 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 4:11 a.m.
Mail theft, 13700 block of Cherry Court, 6 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:50 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 8000 block of Yeager Street, 8:32 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5500 block of Dover Street, noon.
Theft, 13700 block of Magnolia Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 15700 block of Euclid Avenue, 3:53 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Eucalyptus and Pipeline avenues, 3:54 a.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 10:25 a.m.
Mail theft, Jersey and Holstein streets, 11:39 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11400 block of Central Avenue, noon.
Child abuse, 3700 block of Kern Road, 5:30 p.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 5300 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:42 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4800 block of Constitution Street, 1:44 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13600 block of Clinton Drive, 4:45 a.m.
Burglary, 11900 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
Mail theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 9:51 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Benson Avenue, 10:29 a.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 3:15 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 4:22 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
Vandalism, Revere Street and Bridger Avenue, 6 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of La Palma Drive, 6:30 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13200 block of 18th Street, 8:04 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12800 block of 11th Street, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Vandalism, 4300 block of Wilson Street, 1:35 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Assault, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 5:06 p.m.
Robbery, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Trespassing, 4500 block of Francis Avenue, 3:49 a.m.
Bad check offense, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
Theft, 13800 block of Vista Grande Drive, 12:22 p.m.
Burglary, 13300 block of Gosling Court, 8:10 p.m.
Burglary, 2200 block of Wandering Ridge Drive, 8:13 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Truck burglary, 17800 block of Lone Ranger Trail, 6:22 a.m.
Truck burglary, 17800 block of Lone Ranger Trail, 7:35 a.m.
Burglary, 2800 block of Woodsorrel Drive, 8:46 a.m.
Vandalism, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 9:40 a.m.
Assault, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 10:12 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 13900 block of Valley View Lane, 1:28 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:05 p.m.
Burglary, 3100 block of Morningside Drive, 4:23 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:48 a.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:11 p.m.
Vandalism, 5300 block of Gateway Drive, 1:16 p.m.
Pick pocket, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
Driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 11:26 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Welfare fraud, 4500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:57 a.m.
Assault, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 9:31 a.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 2:46 p.m.
Assault, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 11:24 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:53 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of El Dorado Court, 9:29 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31
Burglary, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 9:14 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 12:32 p.m.
Shoplifting, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 12:39 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 12:53 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:47 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, Chino Hills Parkway and Hazelwood Drive, 10:16 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Burglary, 5400 block of Clair Street, 11:39 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue, 1:24 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Possession of a controlled substance, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:45 a.m.
Identity theft, 15500 block of Tern Street, 10:06 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:41 p.m.
Drunk in public, 13300 block of Cardinal Ridge Road, 10:19 p.m.
