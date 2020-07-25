Feeding America Riverside-San Bernardino (FARSB) announced July 16 they received a $14,000 grant from The Darden Foundation to help provide hunger-relief to families in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
The economic impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic has left many without adequate resources to feed their families, putting food banks at the forefront of emergency relief efforts, the organization stated.
FARSB experienced an increase in need far greater than ever before, resulting in a need for donations.
The donated funds will be used to supplement some of the newly incurred expenses related to increasing food supply for partner charities, launching community-based and physical distanced drive- through food distributions, delivering food to home-bound residents, and supplying food to children’s summer meal programs.
“While 1 In 5 children normally experience hunger in our region, because of COVID-19 it is expected that 1 in 2 children will now experience hunger, and that’s just not acceptable. (The grant) will secure 112,000 meals for our community’s most vulnerable members,” said Stephanie Otero, CEO at FARSB. FARSB, a member of the Feeding America network, is one of 192 food banks to receive this funding from The Darden Foundation.
It is projected that the grant will enable FARSB to fund several initiatives, including FARSB’s Emergency Response Program and Summer Hunger Program.
