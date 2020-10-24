William J. McVittle, who served Chino as an attorney and state assemblyman and Los Angeles County as a superior court judge, died Sept. 26 at the age of 81, following complications from a fall.
The son of Irish immigrants, he came to Chino out of the USC class of 1964, working with John T. Tomlinson Jr. before establishing his own practice. He later teamed with Michael Bidart and Jimmy Gutierrez as law partners, and became city attorney for Chino in 1971.
Before coming here, he had been a public accountant for Price Waterhouse and a special agent for the IRS, then tax accountant for Aerojet-General in Azusa.
He belonged to the Chino Kiwanis and Basque clubs.
Mr. McVittle was elected to the newly formed state 65th Assembly District in 1974 and served three 2-year terms before being appointed an LA County superior court judge by Gov. Jerry Brown in 1980 after controversy among lawyers in San Bernardino County over his appointment here.
After retirement as a judge for 20 years, he worked solo for 10 years then joined an arbitration and mediation firm, work he had special training for.
He earned a BS from the University of Illinois, master of law degrees in dispute resolution from Pepperdine University in 1980 and a master in politics at Claremont Graduate University in 2002.
Mr. McVittle is survived by Sandra Elliott, his wife of 27 years, and two stepsons, Brenton and Ryan Elliott.
A funeral service was to be private.
