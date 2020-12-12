The spirit of Bayberry
Photo by Zsofia Mitchell

This home at 3509 Bayberry Drive, which won Best Holiday Spirit in 2016 and 2019 in the City of Chino Hills Holiday Home Decorating Contest, is again elaborately decorated including two modified Volkswagen Beetles,  a life size nutcracker, Santa, and snowman, and lollipop pathways. The decorated homes on Bayberry Drive between Pipeline Avenue and Peyton Drive make a fun trip with the children. Residents may submit addresses and photos of their decorated homes to the Champion at news@championnewspapers.com with “Holiday Lights” in the subject line.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.