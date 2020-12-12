The 2020 Rock Trail
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

A trail of rocks that began in 2020 has turned into a long trail of messages placed by hikers and walkers on the Eucalyptus/McCoy Loop trail in Chino Hill adjacent to the Community Park. The “Project Rock Trail 2020” can be found on Instagram by searching rock_trail2020. The message on the page states: Chino Hills--take a walk, bring a rock, inspire creativity, share your light, take a photo and tag us.

