LISTOS, an emergency and disaster readiness program for Spanish speakers, will host a free emergency preparedness course on Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20.
The two-day course will be taught in Spanish and will teach participants about local natural hazards, what to include in their emergency kit, basic first aid and other information.
LISTOS, which means “ready” in Spanish, partners with the Chino Police Department to deliver emergency preparedness trainings to the community, is organized by community members and encourages participants to educate their own personal networks.
All participants will receive a manual that can be picked up at the Chino Police Department.
To register for the two-day course, contact Irma Herrera, at (909) 561-6007 or email her at irmaherre raLISTOSmt@gmail.com.
LISTOS curriculum is taken from the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) curriculum and is intended to be a stepping stone to CERT.
The program prepares participants not only for disasters, but also to seek additional training, including CERT.
The grass-roots program can be tailored to meet the individual needs of Spanish-speaking communities.
It is delivered in a format that is both culturally and linguistically appropriate for the target population.
LISTOS instructs participants in the command structure of first responders to ensure good communication between LISTOS graduates and firefighters and police in the event of an emergency.
