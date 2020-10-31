Lifestream will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card. Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies but the test does not detect coronavirus. Face coverings are required. Information: lstream.org.
