Wells to be revived for future water treatment facility

Two City of Chino wells, wells 4 and 6, will be reactivated to connect to a new water treatment facility and will produce approximately 1700 gallons per minute.
The new centralized treatment facility will be constructed on the southeast corner of Carter and Fourth streets.
The Chino City Council unanimously voted Dec. 6 to award a $1.8 million contract to Hazen and Sawyer of Irvine for the design of the water treatment facility.
Wells 4 and 6 have been inactive since 2013 because of water quality issues, Civil Engineer Manager Maria Fraser said.
Well 4 is located at 13504 Central Ave. and well 6 is located at Villa Park, 13515 Third St.
The work will include the rehabilitation of the two wells, design of the treatment facility and pipeline connections, Ms. Fraser said.
The treatment facility will treat approximately two million gallons per day and will incorporate filtration vessels and ion exchange equipment to treat groundwater produced by wells 4 and 6, she said.
Project design is expected to start in January. Construction is scheduled to begin during the 2026-27 fiscal year as staff seeks funding opportunities for construction, Ms. Fraser said.
