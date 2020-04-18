The number of confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in San Bernardino County topped 1,000 this week as more testing sites have been provided.
The county also announced additional testing dates, as well as plans for recovery from the coronavirus outbreak and efforts to provide shelter to the homeless during the crisis.
On Thursday evening, the county reported 1,032 positive cases, which is 9.2 percent of the 11,191 tested. There were 47 deaths in the county related to the virus.
At the same time last week, there were 729 confirmed positive cases and 24 deaths.
The county confirmed 60 positive cases in Chino and 43 in Chino Hills. Last week at this time, there were 27 cases each in Chino and Chino Hills. The county is not reporting deaths by city or location.
Other confirmed positive cases in the county are: Adelanto 8, Apple Valley 15, Barstow 8, Big Bear Lake 5, Bloomington 14, Blue Jay 3, Colton 27, Crestline 4, Fontana 123, Fort Irwin 2, Grand Terrace 11, Hesperia 31, Highland 42, Joshua Tree 2, Landers 2, Loma Linda 19, Mentone 4, Montclair 11, Morongo Valley 4, Oak Hills 5, Ontario 54, Phelan 2, Rancho Cucamonga 66, Redlands 62, Rialto 44, Rimforest 1, Running Springs 2, San Bernardino 114, Twentynine Palms 4, Upland 38, Victorville 47, Wrightwood 1, Yucaipa 113, Yucca Valley 8, undetermined locations 32. Locations not listed have zero confirmed cases as of the last update.
Testing
Drive-through testing for county residents who display symptoms of the coronavirus, including fever, cough and shortness of breath will be offered 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22 at Copper Mountain College, 6162 Rotary Way, Joshua Tree; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 27 at LoanMart Field (Quakes stadium), 8408 Rochester Ave., Rancho Cucamonga.
Testing is free and does not require health insurance. Appointments are required. Details specific to each event and information on how to make an appointment will be publicized in advance at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/cao/countywire/.
Details about future testing at Twentynine Palms, San Bernardino and Victorville will soon be announced, county officials said.
Recovery coalition
A San Bernardino County COVID-19 Recovery Coalition led by Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman is being created to discuss strategies to “re-open” the county once the threat of the coronavirus has subsided.
The coalition will include leaders from the county’s Economic Development and Workforce Development departments, and the Community Development and Housing Agency. It will eventually include public- and private-sector partners in the following areas: transportation/logistics, healthcare, the faith community, retail, manufacturing, government, education, hospitality, and tourism.
A process for selecting members will be announced in the near future.
Supervisor Hagman, whose Fourth District includes Chino and Chino Hills, cautioned that talking about recovery is not a signal to ease off efforts to control the spread of the virus.
“We have not yet seen the worst,” the supervisor said. “We must still stay at home when we can and take serious precautions when we have to go out by covering our faces as needed, washing our hands often, and maintaining social distancing. Backing off now will cause more people to become infected, more people to get gravely ill, and strain our healthcare system beyond capacity.”
Housing for homeless
The county is attempting to prevent the spread of the virus by temporarily sheltering the homeless in 20 state-funded trailers at Glen Helen Regional Park, off the 15 Freeway in Devore, and by placing 26 people in a hotel in San Bernardino.
Agreements are also in the works with lodging facilities in other county cities to house additional homeless individuals and families.
The county will provide security at each site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, county officials said. Food, physical and behavioral health care, laundry facilities and other resources will be provided.
The homeless accepted at the sites will sign an admission agreement, which includes a pledge of no visitors, abstinence from alcohol and substance use, participating in regular meetings with a case manager to develop a plan for subsequent housing, and to vacate the site after 14 days or the lifting of Gov. Newsom’s stay at home order.
Homeless persons over the age of 65 and persons of any age who have underlying health conditions or have compromised immune systems will receive priority housing, followed by pregnant homeless women, and homeless people who have been exposed to the virus and require isolation, but are non-symptomatic.
Persons that require extensive healthcare services will be directed to medical facilities.
Homeless people who meet the criteria for the sites will be contacted by county staff, including the Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement team and Behavioral Health’s Homeless Outreach Support team.
