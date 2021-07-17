Rimrock Avenue between Rock Springs Drive and Homeridge Lane in northern Chino Hills, which has been closed because of a sinkhole, is expected to reopen in the middle of next week.
Crews have been working since June 30 to repair a sinkhole caused by a damaged storm drain pipe.
The road was expected to open sooner but backfilling the hole has taken longer than expected, said public works director Daniel Bobadilla.
The pipe has been replaced, the hole has been filled and the contractors are currently working on replacing the curb and gutter and asphalt pavement, Mr. Bobadilla said.
The city has not determined what caused the damage to the pipe.
