Chino now has 175 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four deaths, according to county statistics released Thursday night.
This time last week, Chino had 59 cases.
The reason for the 116 increase was not clear as of Friday morning because of conflicting information provided by the county and state regarding prison virus numbers in the city of Chino.
Chino Hills has 70 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths, according to the county.
This time last week, the county reported that Chino Hills had two deaths and 59 positive cases.
Data used to produce the coronavirus count is updated daily from the California disease reporting and surveillance system, but is considered preliminary and subject to change as a result of ongoing investigations being conducted by the Department of Public Health, county officials stated on the county’s COVID-19 “dashboard.”
County numbers
This Thursday, there were 2,629 positive cases countywide, which is 9.4 percent of the 27,830 tested so far.
This week, there were 111 deaths attributed to the virus, which is 4.2 percent of the county's reported cases.
The same time last week, there were 2,058 positive cases and 93 deaths countywide.
Other cities
Other confirmed positive cases and deaths in the county as of Thursday evening are: Adelanto 38 cases, 1 death; Apple Valley 41 cases, 2 deaths; Barstow 9 cases, 2 deaths; Big Bear City 4 cases, 0 deaths; Big Bear Lake 5 cases, 0 deaths; Bloomington 39 cases, 2 deaths; Colton 105 cases, 10 deaths; Crestline 10 cases, 1 death; Fontana 315 cases, 9 deaths; Fort Irwin 2 cases, 0 deaths; Grand Terrace 15 cases, 1 death; Hesperia 73 cases, 1 death; Highland 79 cases, 3 deaths; Joshua Tree 15 cases, 2 deaths; Loma Linda 46 cases, 0 deaths; Mentone 17 cases, 0 deaths; Montclair 40 cases, 3 deaths; Morongo Valley 6 cases, 0 deaths; Oak Hills 15 cases, 0 deaths; Ontario 218 cases, 7 deaths; Phelan 9 cases, 0 deaths; Rancho Cucamonga 132 cases, 5 deaths; Redlands 150 cases, 12 deaths; Rialto 128 cases, 4 deaths; Rimforest 1 case, 0 deaths; Running Springs 4 cases, 0 deaths; San Bernardino 352 cases, 3 deaths; Twentynine Palms 5 cases, 0 deaths; Upland 102 cases, 9 deaths; Victorville 111 cases, 6 deaths; Wrightwood 1 case, 0 deaths; Yucaipa 183 cases, 22 deaths; Yucca Valley 12 cases, 1 death; undetermined locations 102 cases, 0 deaths.
Cities not listed have no cases, according to the county, which has been revising previous numbers up or down, depending on new testing and additional, more accurate information received eived about persons testing for coronavirus.
