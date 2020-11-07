A potential risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus has temporarily closed the Planes of Fame Air Museum at the Chino Airport, officials announced Friday morning.
We are taking proactive safety actions by implementing our COVID-19 protocol," according to a museum statement. "Effective immediately, the museum will be closed to the public. During the next several days, we will be deep-clearning the public areas of the museum and taking other measures to ensure a safe environment for our guests, volunteers and staff." A flying demonstration of a World War II Lockheed P-38 was cancelled for today (Nov. 7).
The museum will also close on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.
