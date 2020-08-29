Justin Rendon

Justin Rendon

Justin Rendon took an oath of office on Aug. 20 as the 2020-21 student representative to the Chino Valley Unified School District board.  The Don Lugo High senior has been an elected Associated Student Body officer since freshman year and is currently the 2021 class president. He served as a student representative to Don Lugo’s advisory council for three years, as a delegate to the California Association of Directors of Activities, and as a participant on the Teen Advisory Committee for the City of Chino. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.