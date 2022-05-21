Graduation ceremonies for the Chino Valley Unified high school classes of 2022 will be held next week.
Don Lugo High School will hold its ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23 in its school stadium at 13400 Pipeline Ave. Chino.
Chino High will host its ceremony on the school’s football field at 7 p.m. Monday, May 23. The school is located at 5472 Park Place, Chino.
Ayala and Chino Hills high schools will host their respective graduation ceremonies at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 in its school stadiums.
Ayala High is located at 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Chino Hills High is located at 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills.
Buena Vista High School will conduct its graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. on its campus at 13509 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Chino Valley Unified will conclude its 2021-22 school year with last day of school on Thursday, May 26. The first day of school for the 2022-23 school year is Monday, Aug. 8.
