Chino Airport to receive enhancements

San Bernardino County Director of Airports James Jenkins speaks to approximately 25 people Monday morning about $2.5 million in enhancements to Chino Airport, 7000 Merrill Ave., where new perimeter fencing will be installed and six monument signs will be constructed bearing a new Chino Airport symbol. A rebranding plan is underway after a new airports website was recenly launched. A new electronic sign for Euclid and Merrill avenues will be constructed in about a year, Mr. Jenkins said. The monument signs will be placed at Walker and Merrill avenues, Flight and Kimball avenues and Flight and Merrill avenues, one near the commercial hangar complex, on Cal Aero Drive, and on Kimball Avenue near the Chino Valley Fire District station.
