The Chino Senior Center, located at 13170 Central Ave., has been remodeled with interior improvements.
While the building was closed during the pandemic, it was upgraded with wheelchair-accessible front desks and computers, a carpeted ramp in the auditorium, and a replacement of its ramp in the multi-purpose room. The sinks in the multi-purpose room and kitchen were replaced for accessibility.
Gray wooden floors were installed throughout the center, except for the fitness room. New wooden cabinets with gray marble tops can be found throughout the building.
The multi-purpose room, fitness room, computer lab, and pool room are enclosed with black-framed glass doors. Two sets of black-framed wooden double doors were placed outside of the auditorium.
The center’s pool room was revamped with new green-felt tables and extra space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.