Improvements and future developments at Ayala Park were shared during a tour of the park on Monday for the Chino Community Services Commission.
The golf-cart tour, led by Projects Manager Carolyn Baltzer, was held in lieu of the regular Chino Community Services Commission meeting scheduled Monday.
Some of the improvements include accessibility upgrades to the park’s multi-use trail, a redesign for the Ayala Park Operations Center building and entrance, accessibility enhancements to path of travel, and enhancements to softball fields one through four.
Ms. Baltzer said each project will be bid separately beginning in fall of this year.
Work will be completed over the next year and a half to minimize the impact to park visitors, she said.
Ms. Baltzer said that a rose garden, tennis and pickleball courts, new lighting and signage, and an enhanced playground is proposed over the next five to 10 years.
