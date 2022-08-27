Their quick actions saved the life of a Chino Hills High School student on the first day of school.
School security officers Trinity Lizzarago and Matt Patuano were honored at the Aug. 18 Chino Valley Unified School board meeting, 10 days after reviving a fourth-period ROP student who suddenly became unconscious, not breathing and was without a pulse.
The pair placed the student on the ground and began life-saving procedures.
As Mr. Patuano controlled the area, Ms. Lizzarago performed CPR and chest compressions and revived the student.
Ms. Lizzarago, a Don Lugo High School graduate, received a plaque from the school board.
She was only on the job for nine days.
Mr. Patuano, a security officer for Chino Valley Unified since 2011, could not attend the board meeting. He will also receive a plaque.
School board members praised the work of the security officers.
“You make Chino Hills High School a home for many students,” board member James Na said to Ms. Lizzarago. “Thank you. I appreciate you.”
Board member Joe Schaffer said saying ‘thank you’ just wasn’t enough.
He said their actions were also recognized at the recent Baldy View ROP Commission meeting and said he would like to see Ms. Lizzarago and Mr. Patuano recognized at one of their upcoming meetings.
Board members Don Bridge and Andrew Cruz were also appreciative of their life-saving actions.
“I think it is tremendous that you took the action that you did,” Mr. Bridge said.
“For you to take action,” Mr. Cruz said. “You are at that mind point to do what you have to do, which is remarkable. This tells me what type of personality you are. You don’t care what people think. You just do what feels right. Well done.”
