Their quick actions saved the life of a Chino Hills High School student on the first day of school. 

School security officers Trinity Lizzarago and Matt Patuano were honored at the Aug. 18 Chino Valley Unified School board meeting, 10 days after reviving a fourth-period ROP student who suddenly became unconscious, not breathing and was without a pulse.

