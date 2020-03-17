Chino Valley Fire District has closed its training center, administration building, fleet maintenance facility and its fire stations to the public Tuesday until further notice, said district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
“All Chino Valley Fire District facilities will be closed to reduce the potential exposure of COVID-19 and mitigate negative impacts on our workforce,” the spokeswoman said. “It is critical that we keep our first responders and professional staff healthy so that we can continue to provide excellent emergency services and meet the needs of the communities we serve.”
She said there will no interruption of emergency services during the closure.
All fire station tours, fire and life safety demonstrations and public outreached events have been cancelled.
“We apologize if these measures cause any inconvenience to the public, but believe they are necessary to protect our personnel so that they can continue to provide vital services to our communities,” Mrs. De Guevara said.
Residents who require assistance from the fire district’s Community Risk Reduction department will continue with “minimal person to person contact,” the spokeswoman added.
She said members of the public that require the services of Community Risk Reduction section can call (909) 315-8829 or email permits@chofire.org.
The fire district can be reached by phone at 902-5260 or online at chinovalleyfire.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.