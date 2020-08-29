Action taken by the Chino City council in July, which happened to be Parks and Recreation Month, paved the way for a new park to be built on the north end of Chino, where few parks currently exist.
The city owns the 1.3-acre vacant lot located on the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard.
On July 7, the city council approved a $160,625 contract amendment with RHA Landscape Architects-Planners, Inc. to design the project.
Plans include an all-inclusive playground, outdoor fitness stations, walking trails, two pickle ball courts, picnic shelter, restroom, open space, city of Chino monument, drought tolerant landscape design and a parking lot.
Pickle ball is a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong.
Players use paddles to hit a whiffle ball over a net.
The fast-growing sport is popular with both senior citizens and the younger crowd.
The park will be developed with a $2,858,075 state grant awarded to the city in March 2020 as part of the 2018 Parks Bond Act Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalizations program (SPP) Proposition 68 grant.
A total of 478 applications were submitted in a competitive grant process for $254,942,000 appropriated by the state to create new parks and recreation opportunities in underserved communities.
The Central and Phillips park development was 1 of 62 applications selected.
Chino and Montclair were the only cities from San Bernardino County to receive a grant.
Community Services Commissioners Julissa Montenegro-Olivas, Greg Marquez and Robert Martinez were appointed to a park-naming subcommittee during the Community Services Commission meeting on Aug. 24.
Chino’s current park fund budget includes funding for a new Parks and Facilities Master Plan.
The current plan from the 1980s is outdated and doesn’t meet the current needs of the city, according to City of Chino projects manager Carolyn Baltzer in a July report to the commission.
The plan will evaluate existing parks, facilities, programs and services in Chino to provide guidelines for future growth and maintenance.
Community input was received in a random survey sent to residents in March.
A demographics and trends analysis report is available on the parks and facilities website, chino createscommunity.com.
