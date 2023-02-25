Saturday, Feb. 25
City of Chino MLB Pitch, Hit and Run event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ayala Park Fields 1 and 2. Children ages 7 to 14 can participate. Information: (909) 334-3260.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266
Chino Boyz baseball team clothing drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Commons shopping center near former Toys R Us building, 4635 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Food distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, Living Word Assembly Church, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Chino Hills Historical Society, 7 p.m., featuring Paul Spitzzeri speaking about Vada Watson Somerville, a pioneering African-American woman who came to prominence in Los Angeles after spending some of her youth in the Chino Valley, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino Community Services Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org
Door hanger craft event for seniors, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Cost is $5.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: chinohills.org.
Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, breakfast at 6 a.m. with the program following at 7 a.m., former Sport Chalet building, Crossroads Marketplace, 13041 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Six-week Mature Driver’s Education class begins, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center drive. Information: (909) 590-5380.
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Public Works Commission. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., on Zoom. Visit us02web.zoom.us/j/7149929027 and enter meeting number 7149929027, or call (669) 900-9128 and enter 7149929027.
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m., district headquarters, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
“Alice in Wonderland,” 7 p.m., 13123 Seventh St. Information: (909) 590-1149.
13th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire 5K run-walk, 8 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3270 or chinoyouthmu seum.com.
72nd annual Chino Relays high school track and field meet, 8:30 a.m., Chino High School stadium, 5431 Jefferson Ave.
