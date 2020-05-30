Jeremy Mamaril
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Jeremy Mamaril, 15, a ninth grader at Chino Hills High, plays “Taps” on his trumpet in front of the military monument at the Chino Hills Community Center on Memorial Day. Jeremy is a volunteer with the Buglers Across America that encouraged the playing of Taps at 3 p.m. His mother, Nerissa Mamaril, said they heard about the monument and thought it would be an appropriate setting. Jeremy is with Troop 1776 that meets at Chino Hills High and is sponsored by Boys Republic. He recently earned his Life rank.

