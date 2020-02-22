A general contractor will build a 60,000-square-foot administration building for the Chino Valley school district under an agreement that would allow the builder to construct a warehouse on district land with no lease payments for 66 years.
The agreement with Xebec Building Company was approved by the school board at its meeting Thursday night.
Xebec's proposal listed $13.8 million for construction of the district building, said Greg Stachura, Assistant Superintendent of Facilities, Planning and Operations.
"The cost to the district is zero, nada, zilch," Mr. Stachura told the board.
The proposed two-story administration office will be constructed by Xebec on Ramona Avenue between the district’s professional development center buildings on Danito Court and Buena Vista Continuation High on Ramona Avenue in Chino.
Xebec will also construct a 300,000-square-foot warehouse and develop 13.75 acres on a second parcel of land in the same area west of Yorba Avenue, south of Chino Avenue and north of Schaefer Avenue.
The developer will be responsible for all costs associated with developing and constructing the two buildings, including environmental studies, street improvements, utility tie-ins and entitlements, as well as all construction costs.
Mr. Stachura said construction will begin within nine months to one year and will take approximately two years.
Through its architect Ware Malcomb, Xebec has provided plans for the administration building to include a board room, assessment center, superintendent’s office, business services, student support services, attendance, special education, curriculum, technology, communications, facilities, human resources and other district departments.
Mr. Stachura said the bus yard will remain at 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino, where the district office and school board room have been located since 1980.
The district’s plans for the buildings, most of which were built from the 1930s to the 1950s, have not yet been determined, Mr. Stachura said.
The district in 2018 began to seek proposals to lease the two properties to a private person, firm or corporation and had stated that the terms of the lease agreement would include the construction of one or more buildings.
The school board also approved a land grant transfer from the Chino Unified School District Land Acquisition Corporation to the school district for the lease agreement.
A preliminary drawing of the district building was included in the board's agenda.
