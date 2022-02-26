A gap in the automatic license plate reader system (ALPR) installed in Chino Hills in 2018 will be “fixed” when the city installs a camera in Carbon Canyon.
The City Council on Tuesday voted to install a solar-based camera at the former Party House Liquor Store in Sleepy Hollow at a cost of $37,168.
“There has been one hole in the system, and it was along Carbon Canyon Road,” said Councilman Brian Johsz. “It’s a state highway so we were unable to install cameras on state equipment.”
He said the city approached Caltrans for assistance but was not successful.
“With the city now owning property along the highway, it gave us the ability to install a camera on our property and integrate it into our citywide system.”
The city purchased the property from Gus Fedail in 2019.
Mr. Johsz cautioned people with bad intentions: “If you’re coming into Chino Hills or going out of Chino Hills on Carbon Canyon Road, we will now capture your data and our deputies will be ready to roll.”
Mayor Ray Marquez asked City Manager Benjamin Montgomery to explain to the audience why the camera will be solar-based when electricity could be used.
Mr. Montgomery said the site will be used in the future as a recreational amenity by the city.
“Rather than run the wire and incur the expense, we found there is a viable solution to use solar,” he said. “When we program and design the recreational amenity, we will just move the pole and the reader and add permanent power at that time.”
The equipment for the project will include a mounting pole, solar panels, two cameras, batteries, and a communication box that will be installed by Vigilant Solutions, the same company that installed the 81 cameras at 12 locations in Chino Hills.
To satisfy the data requirements for the project, the communications equipment will require a SIM card with the accompanying Verizon unlimited data cellular plan, according to a staff report.
Cellular service will cost $40 per month.
Chino Hills Sheriff’s Lieutenant Al Girard told the council that the suspects from the Diamond and Design Jewelry Store robbery at The Commons were apprehended due to the data from the cameras.
He said the city is notified a couple of times a week about a stolen vehicle and it is not uncommon to recover weapons, catalytic converters, and stolen mail in the vehicles.
Many of the persons are on probation or parole, said Lt. Girard.
