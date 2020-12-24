As soon as Chino Hills residents began hearing sirens, honking, and the Chipmunks music, social media exploded with comments.
"Oh my gosh, the best thing just happened. The boat parade came by our house," said one resident.
Parents holding children in pajamas rushed out of their homes as a small fleet of boats "floated" on dry land through their neighborhoods on Dec. 18 and 19.
Most residents were stuck in their homes because of the pandemic and the parade drew them out with an almost magical appeal.
As the Champion followed along the route, residents could be heard shouting, "Awesome! Thank you, thank you," and "I can't believe this," and "this is so cool" as children stared in wonder at Santa Claus waving from a boat.
Tara Salk wrote: "For the people doing the parade tonight, thank you so much. I really needed it. I was screaming and crying with excitement."
And another: "The Chino Hills boat parade just came through my neighborhood. You guys have brought so much joy to us. A tradition robbed by 2020. Thank you for being bold and carrying on the legacy."
And another: "I cannot lie. It took my breath away. Tears of joy."
Many said it was the first time they saw the parade.
Glen McNabb, who organized the Dec. 19 parade consisting of about seven boats, said he wasn't ready for the reaction from residents. "It was as if we were giving them medicine," he said. "Children were jumping up and down. People were texting us to go down their street."
Mr. McNabb and his wife Lisa who provided logistics, have lived in Chino Hills for 25 years.
He said he put out feelers on social media after finding out that the Chino Hills Kiwanis Club/City of Chino Hills boat parade held each December on Peyton Drive was cancelled because of the coronavirus.
Spontaneous
"We had no idea how many boats were coming," Mr. McNabb said. "It was spontaneous."
The convoy started on Scenic Ridge Drive in northern Chino Hills and headed south all the way to Los Serranos, traversing city streets for three hours.
It was the first time the parade went through northern Chino Hills.
Inez and Jerry Janacek, who have participated for many years in both the Peyton Drive parade and the residential parade, decorated their "Polar Express" themed boat that Mr. McNabb described as the show stopper.
Thousands of lights were strung on the 23-foot triple-hull pontoon boat, belonging to Mrs. Janacek's father Ruben Correa. They were joined by their neighbors Will and Colleen Flores in a decorated Jeep and friends Calvin Ford and Kelly McKinney in another boat.
"My family enjoys the neighborhood parade more than the Peyton Drive parade so we were pretty disappointed when the sheriffs shut that one down," Mrs. Janacek said.
Police shutdown
In 2017, the Chino Hills Police Department deemed the residential parade a violation of the Vehicle Code and refused to provide escort as it had done for many years.
The police referred to the residential parade as an "illegal convoy," operating without a special event permit and liability insurance. Defying the order
The decree didn't stop original boat parade participants Joanne and Ed Genis from venturing into unchartered waters that year to lead a flotilla of four boats because they couldn't bear to disappoint residents.
Several families planned Christmas parties with bonfires and were waiting as usual.
The Genises did the same in 2018 with just one boat and a 1922 Model T Ford carrying Santa and Mrs. Claus, played by Bob and Chrisanne Goodwin.
There was no residential parade in 2019. This year, with Mr. Goodwin as Santa in one boat and Mr. and Mrs. Genis in a truck towing their boat, they adhered to the traditional route in the Los Serranos and Glenmeade communities for two nights, Dec. 18 and 19.
Mrs. Genis wore her "Alvin" costume while her husband blared the familiar Chipmunks music from a boombox and a very loud "police-style" siren.
They even crossed paths with the McNabb parade at one point on Dec. 19.
Mrs. Genis said, "the residents needed this as much as we did. Seeing the excitement and smiles as we drove by brought much joy to my heart."
Fred Gonzalez said when he heard the Chipmunks music in the distance, he knew what was coming. "Children came out to see a waving Santa bringing cheer to those lining the streets. What a heart-warming sight," he said.
The Chino Hills Police Department gave the residential parade its "blessing" on social media, advising participants to be COVID-safe, remain in their vehicles, obey the Vehicle Code, and enjoy the tradition.
Original parade in 1991
Chino Hills resident Tim Neel and two neighbors concocted the idea for a boat parade as a way to lampoon cityhood in November 1991.
The first night, it was one boat pulled by Mr. Neel's pickup and his home stereo playing Chipmunks music.
His neighbor played Santa while drinking peppermint schnapps from a flask and tossing out candy canes.
Jennifer Lepore was walking her dog in the Olympic View and Norte Vista drive area Dec. 19 when she heard music and honking.
"I was amazed to see lighted boats going by," she said. "I've never seen a boat parade."
Ms. Lepore said she wants to attend the Peyton Drive boat parade every year but ends up being out of town.
This year, the parade came to her.
