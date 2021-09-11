It’s Milk Can Game week in Chino.
Bragging rights and the Milk Can trophy will be up for grabs when the Chino and Don Lugo high school football teams square off at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at Don Lugo High stadium, 13400 Pipeline Ave.
Tickets for the 42nd annual game will go on sale next week at $10 for general admission, $5 for children ages 5 to 11 with an accompanied adult, and free for children under age 4. All tickets must be purchased with cash.
Children under 4 must have a wristband.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and no tickets will be sold at the gate.
Anyone buying tickets from Don Lugo must sit on the Don Lugo side of the field, and Chino tickets are only good for the Chino side, officials from both schools said.
Parking is $5 in the main parking lot at Don Lugo.
“The student parking lot entrance at Chino Avenue will be closed,” Don Lugo activities director Farrah Rigo-Witt said. “Be prepared. There will be no re-entry for any fans attending. Please plan ahead for any necessary medicine or nutritional needs for yourself or family members. There is no outside food or drink allowed.”
Chino holds a 24-17 series advantage, but Don Lugo has won the last five Milk Can games, including a 20-14 victory on March 26, 2021.
Don Lugo High
tickets
Don Lugo staff members can purchase tickets on Monday and Tuesday in the ASB office. Cheerleaders, band and dance members can purchase up to five tickets from the ASB office on Monday.
Varsity, junior varsity and frosh football players can purchase up to five tickets apiece on Tuesday.
Students with an ASB card can receive a wristband during lunch and afterschool on Tuesday.
“There will be no purchasing of additional tickets on Tuesday for ASB card holders,” Mrs. Rigo-Witt said.
Non-ASB Don Lugo students can purchase one ticket for $10 in the multi-purpose room on Wednesday.
Ticket sales to the general public will take place from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Don Lugo stadium box office. No more than five tickets can be purchased per person.
Any available tickets will be sold at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
“All attendees must have a ticket and wristband or ASB card and a wristband,” Mrs. Rigo-Witt said.
Chino High tickets
Chino High football players can purchase tickets through the athletics office, school officials said. ASB students can purchase a wristband for $1 at the student store during lunch.
ASB cards will not be sold next week.
Staff will receive one free wristband and can purchase up to five tickets on Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the athletics office.
Students without an ASB card can purchase one ticket-wristband from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
At that same time, general admission tickets will be sold at the Chino High home ticket booth at the stadium. Tickets are limited to five.
Chino High will also sale Milk Can T-shirts for $12 for sizes S-XL and $15 for larger sizes. T-shirts will be sole at the Chino High activities office or at the ticket booth on Wednesday and Thursday.
Milk Can history
In 1980, Don Lugo High sports booster club member Marv Ecklund wanted to spark the rivalry between the Don Lugo and Chino high school football teams.
That year, he decided to give a trophy to the winner for bragging rights.
During that time period, Chino Valley had the largest concentration of dairies in the United States, possibly prompting the milk can as a trophy.
Mr. Ecklund owned the milk can, which he had silver plated at a restoration shop in Pomona.
Starting in 1982, he carried the Milk Can trophy from place to place for plating, engraving and presentation.
For the first two years, the game was played in front of 6,000 fans at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga.
The game then moved to the Chino High stadium, which was home to both Chino and Don Lugo football teams.
Don Lugo opened its campus stadium in 2010 and hosted the Milk Can for the first time in 2011.
Mr. Ecklund, who died March 4, 2007, after a short illness, was honored before that year’s game when a plaque bearing his name was unveiled on the trophy.
He started working the “chain gang” at Don Lugo football games in 1981 and served until 1984. Even after his three children – Rhonda, Debbie and Jeff – graduated from Don Lugo, he continued to work as a volunteer until 2007.
Milk Can
scores
2020, Don Lugo 20-14; 2019, Don Lugo 15-14; 2018, Don Lugo 35-0; 2017, Don Lugo 27-14; 2016, Don Lugo 37-27; 2015, Chino 22-21 (3OTs); 2014, Don Lugo 35-7; 2013, Chino 44-18; 2012, Chino 42-6; 2011, Chino 15-7; 2010, Chino 49-15; 2009, Don Lugo 35-0; 2008, Chino 41-10; 2007, Chino 27-0; 2006, Chino 35-0; 2005, Chino 33-0; 2004, Chino 45-7; 2003, Chino 32-3; 2002, Chino 51-7; 2001, Chino 49-7; 2000, Chino 31-7; 1999, Chino 31-7; 1998, Chino 31-7; 1997, Chino 56-14; 1996, Chino 45-0; 1995, Chino 33-6; 1994, Chino 23-21; 1993, Chino 35-16; 1992, Chino 18-0; 1991, Don Lugo 24-21; 1990, Don Lugo 21-7; 1989, Chino 24-17; 1988, Don Lugo 24-7; 1987, Chino 6-0; 1986, Don Lugo 33-17; 1985, Don Lugo 21-0; 1984, Don Lugo 7-0; 1983, Don Lugo 17-0; 1982, Don Lugo 16-0; 1981, Don Lugo 10-6; 1980, Don Lugo 28-13.
