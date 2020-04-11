A teacher at Liberty Elementary School in Ontario who has long supported leukemia research, became a victim of the cancer in August and is confined to her home because she is susceptible to infections.
Second grade teacher Tracy Buss has been active with fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and initiated the Pennies for Patients campaign at Liberty and before that at Newman Elementary School in Chino.
Proceeds go for research and patient support services.
Mrs. Buss’ daughter, Alexis, was diagnosed at the age of 2 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and is now recovered.
Mrs. Buss, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, said it is hard to pinpoint the cause of their leukemias, but cited possible environmental causes such as groundwater pollution, sewage treatment, factories,and dairies.
The family previously lived in Ontario near Levi Dickey Elementary School and moved to Eastvale in 2004 because they couldn’t get rid of mosquitoes in their backyard, Mrs. Buss said.
Help at home
Mrs. Buss leaves the house two times a week for visits to the City of Hope cancer hospital in Duarte. She has undergone chemotherapy, radiation, and a stem cell transplant in January.
She was supposed to be finished with her quarantine on day 100 (May 8), but the coronavirus sidelined that schedule.
Helping her recover at home are her husband Steve, principal of Howard Cattle Elementary School in Chino, her 80-year-old mother Pat Mann, and daughter Alexis.
Alexis returned home from San Jose State University when it shut down because of the coronavirus.
After a two-week quarantine, she is completing her semester online.
Mrs. Buss said she is able to walk outside while wearing her N95 mask.
When Mr. Buss comes home from work or grocery shopping, he changes his clothing immediately.
She said the clothing goes straight into the washing machine.
Mrs. Buss said she is thankful the treatment she has received has been effective.
At day 30, 99 percent of the cells in her body had been replicated from the DNA of her stem cell donor, a 24-year-old man from Europe.
Her donor was quickly found by the City of Hope cancer hospital through its mapping system.
Crohn’s
Mrs. Buss also has Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease.
Her son, a graduating senior at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, has Crohn’s too.
Mrs. Buss said she has been able to keep her condition under control without medication.
She eats gluten and lactose-free foods. Most of her meals are cooked by her mother.
She cannot eat leftovers after two days because of bacteria and cannot eat any food prepared from the outside, including restaurants.
Pennies for Patients
The Pennies for Patients campaign in the Chino Valley Unified School District is in its 17th year. Eighteen schools are involved in the annual event that lasts for four weeks in February and March.
Liberty Elementary School alone has raised more than $125,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Mrs. Buss said.
“It has always been super important to us,” she said, adding that the school raises more than any other in Chino and most other schools in the Orange County and Inland Empire area.
In her absence, teachers have filled in by spending their weekends at grocery stores inserting the coins brought in by students into counting machines to exchange for dollars.
From her hospital room, she encouraged her students by video to “get them pumped up at their assembly.”
Each week, she sent them motivational emails.
Mrs. Buss said she believed the school was on track to meet its goal of $13,500 this year. Last year they raised $13,232.
“They are great kids and come through every year,” she said.
Mrs. Buss’ second grade class is being taught by substitute teacher Amber Trujillo, who was in Mrs. Buss’ class when she was a second grader at Newman Elementary.
Liberty teachers have donated enough sick pay to keep Mrs. Buss on her full salary and help her avoid filing for disability which would reduce her regular teaching salary.
Mrs. Buss said she can play cards, make scrapbooks and watch Netflix.
Her favorite shows include “Grace and Frankie” and “The Ranch.”
She said one of the things she looks forward to the most is going out to eat at restaurants again.
