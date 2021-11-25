Thanksgiving distribution

Nearly 450 families received food at the 12th annual Food for Life Ministry’s “Saturday-before-Thanksgiving” grocery distribution last Saturday at the Chino Adult School. “It was a joy to see so many families come out to receive food. We hope it makes for a great Thanksgiving,” said Food for Life Ministry co-founder Cindy Vande Steeg. The ministry serves food at its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino three times a week.
Information: foodforlifeministryorg.
