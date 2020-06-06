Chino Valley joined the rest of the nation in calling attention to police interaction with the black community after the death of George Floyd of Minnesota May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis Police Department officers.
Organized mainly by teens and young adults who live in Chino Hills and Chino, the rallies have been peaceful, according to the police departments of both cities.
On Sunday, a diverse crowd approximately 400 people lined the southwest intersection of Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue in Chino Hills for eight hours carrying signs and sharing speeches under shady, lemon-scented gum trees at the Madrugada trailhead.
The protest lasted until 9 p.m.
A few miles away, a group of about 35 people peacefully gathered at Chino City Hall from 1 to 3 p.m.
Other protests have sprung up this past week and one is scheduled at Yorba Avenue and Riverside Drive today (June 6). See story on Page A3.
Teshia Roby, mother of two teenage boys who attend Chino Hills High, said she felt compelled to attend Sunday’s protest at Grand and Peyton.
She purchased a poster board and wrote the words “Black Lives Matter Too” (see photo above), joined by her husband and one of her sons.
The Chino Hills resident who was born in Minnesota, said many people have a problem with the Black Lives Matter movement because it implies that only black lives matter, not all lives.
“I wish they would have said Black Lives Matter Too,” which is why she added the word “too” to her sign.
When speakers were invited to share their stories at the trailhead, she stepped onto the platform (a flat rock) to inspire the younger generation with words of wisdom.
“I’m feeling compassion for the people who are furious that we are having to do this yet again,” she said. “We have knelt and marched but what is happening now is an expression of despair and rage.”
Police relations
She believes there is a level of police brutality experienced by black America in a disproportionate way and has instructed her sons on how to behave if they are ever pulled over by a police officer, including where to place their hands and their wallets.
Cameron Smooth, 22, of Chino Hills who attended elementary, junior high and high school in the city, said he grew up with his fellow students telling him jokes with racial slurs while adding “we’re your friends, it’s a joke” but he was infuriated inside.
Kyle Young, 25, also of Chino Hills, said if he is stopped by a police officer, he is asked “do you live here?” and if his black friends are with white women, police ask the females if they are okay.
Thirteen-year-old Jordan Poles, who will attend Chino Hills High in fall as a ninth grader, stepped up to the rock and pleaded emotionally that “this has got to stop” before breaking down in tears.
As the sun went down, some of the businesses at The Shoppes and the Payne Ranch Center closed their doors as a precaution because of heavy looting and rioting occurring throughout the day across the country.
Captain John Walker of the Chino Hills Police Department said he was extremely proud of residents who peacefully demonstrated their First Amendment rights.
“By doing so, their voice is being heard loud and clear and their message is not lost in criminal activity,” he said.
On several occasions, the police contacted drivers attempting to block the intersection and gained their cooperation, allowing the rally to continue, said the captain.
Pastoral care
Chino resident Jody Moore, an African American pastor of Transformation Church IE in Chino, attended with his long-time friend Pastor Brian Benson of Chino Valley Community Church in Chino Hills to provide a pastoral presence in case outside agitators disrupted the event and took the focus away from Mr. Floyd.
Pastor Moore, who grew up in Compton, said he doesn’t believe the majority of police are emblematic of the police officers in Minneapolis but he believes that institutionalized racism exists, where a person, group or institution exercises their prejudice against a group of people.
“It becomes racism when you have the power to mete out your prejudice,” he said, “such as a rogue police officer with a badge, gun, baton, handcuffs and taser.”
Pastor Moore said racism is evil and a sin. “Have we come a long way? I believe so,” he said. “Do we have a long way to go? I believe so.”
Pastor Benson said the protest was just one mile away from his Chino Hills home but a “long way out of his comfort zone.” He said he attended to listen, to hear, and to understand.
“I can honestly say it was one of the most powerful moments of my week,” he said. “It got me to thinking that sometimes one’s silence isn’t powerless. Sometimes listening instead of speaking is okay.”
Pastor Benson said several churches in the Chino Valley will come together next weekend, possibly June 12 or 13, to pray. The details are being worked out and will be announced.
