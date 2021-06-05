Ayala High School’s Interact Club
Submitted photo

Ayala High School’s Interact Club members Makenzie Allen, Rylan Goshi, Zachary Zertuche, Noah Tran, Jacob Tran and Jonathan Roumbous, held fundraisers to purchase plastic cups, then used them to spell out Wickman Wildcats in the school colors of green and gold in the chain link fence at Wickman Elementary School. The club is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Greater Chino Hills and several of its members attended the Chino Hills elementary school.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.