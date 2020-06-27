All-white American kestrel
Photo by Chad Gentile

An all-white American kestrel is shown in the Chino Hills backyard of Butterfield Ranch resident Theresa Rivera and her husband Chad Gentile who posted photos of the bird on social media and asked residents to choose a name. The top pick was “Hope.” Hope and two siblings, both brown, were born in her neighbor’s attic vent and have since left the nest. Kestrels that are white are “leucistic” which means they have very low levels of the pigment melanin that produces colors in the feathers, according to Rod Higbie of the Pomona Valley Audubon Society and the American Birding Association. The American kestrel is the smallest and most common falcon in North America. 

