Caltrans will continue work next week to replace the Pipeline, Monte Vista and Benson avenues bridges above the 60 Freeway during its 60 Swarm Bridges Project in Chino.
*Tuesday, June 16: Full directional closure of the westbound 60 from Ramona to Pipeline avenues will take place from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
The eastbound HOV lane and No. 1-lane will be closed from Ramona to Pipeline from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The westbound Ramona Avenue on ramp will also be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*Wednesday, June 17: Full directional closure of the eastbound 60 Freeway from Reservoir Street to Pipeline Avenue will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The westbound HOV and No. 1-lane will close from Reservoir Street to Pipeline Avenue from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and the eastbound Reservoir Street on ramp will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*Thursday, June 18: Full directional closure of the westbound 60 Freeway from Ramona to Pipeline avenues will take place from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The eastbound HOV lane and No. 1-lane will close from Ramona to Pipeline from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The westbound Ramona Avenue on ramp will also close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*Friday, June 19: Full directional closure of the eastbound 60 Freeway from Reservoir Street to Pipeline Avenue will take place from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. The westbound HOV and No. 1-lane will close from Reservoir Street to Pipeline Avenue from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and the eastbound Reservoir Street on ramp will also close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Detours
*Eastbound 60 Freeway – Reservoir Street exit, head north to Philadelphia Street, turn right onto Philadelphia Street and right at Ramona Avenue, enter the eastbound lanes at Ramona Avenue.
*Westbound 60 Freeway – Ramona Avenue exit, head north to Philadelphia Street, turn left onto Philadelphia Street and left at Reservoir Street, enter the westbound lanes at Reservoir Street.
Traffic reconfiguration
A traffic reconfiguration for the Bridge Replacement Project will be in place on the westbound 60 Freeway to Interstate 15 for the duration of the project.
Lanes will be available in each direction on the 60 Freeway during the day.
The speed limit will be lowered to 55 miles per hour within the project limits.
Information: 60 Swarm hotline at (833) 607-9276.
